3.5 Earthquake In Delhi; 'Hope Everyone Is Safe,' Says Arvind Kejriwal

A mild intensity earthquake hit Delhi and neighbouring NCR region today. The earthquake, with its epicenter at Delhi-UP border, measured 3.5 on Richter scale, an official said. There was no immediate report of any damage.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake occurred at 5.45 pm.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to twitter and wished for the safety of the citizens. "Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you," Arvind Kejriwal posted on Twitter.

Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 12, 2020

The tremors were felt for several seconds and many people rushed out, news agency PTI reported.

Most people were at home due to the lockdown imposed to curb the Coronavirus pandemic.

"I felt my chair shaking and there was a loud rumbling sound. It was really frightening," S Damle, a resident of East Delhi, told PTI.

The epicentre was located at Latitude 28.7 N and Longitude 77.2 E.

"We were watching TV and suddenly felt the tremors. We ran out of the house. Few of our neighbours had also gathered outside. We greeted them from a distance and returned to the house," said Arefa Sultana, a resident of Lajpat Nagar 1.