Earn Miles While You Dine: Air India, Zomato Launch Loyalty Tie-Up

Air India has partnered with Zomato to merge travel perks with food delivery rewards. A first-of-its-kind collaboration, it offers customers a new way to earn while they dine and fly.

The tie-up integrates Air India's Maharaja Club loyalty programme with Zomato's food delivery platform, giving members a range of exclusive benefits starting immediately.

Under the arrangement, Zomato users who connect their Maharaja Club accounts on the app can unlock several exclusive perks:

Earn while you dine: Users will collect 2 per cent Maharaja Points on all Zomato orders above Rs 499.

Welcome bonus for new members: Those enrolling in the Maharaja Club through Zomato will receive 2,000 bonus points after completing their first Air India flight, redeemable for future travel rewards.

Daily complimentary ticket draw: Each day, one member will have the chance to win a one-way Economy Class ticket voucher, valid for travel within six months.

About Zomato

Founded in 2008 by Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah, Zomato helps people discover and order food. It started as "FoodieBay" and was rebranded in 2010. Headquartered in Gurugram, Zomato operates in over 800 cities in India and select international markets.

The company also runs Hyperpure, a supply chain service for restaurants, and recently leased a large warehouse in Bhiwandi to strengthen operations. Zomato expanded into lifestyle services with the District app, which combines dining, movies, and event bookings.

About Air India

Air India is the national airline of India. It was founded on October 15, 1932, by JRD Tata as Tata Airlines. It became a public company in 1946, was nationalised in 1953, and returned to the Tata Group in 2021.

Headquartered in Gurugram, the airline's main hub is Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, with secondary hubs in Bengaluru and Mumbai. Air India flies to over 90 destinations worldwide, including North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Its frequent flyer programme, Maharaja Club, allows members to earn and redeem miles for flights and upgrades.