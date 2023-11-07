S Jaishankar Hosts G20 Ambassadors At Yashobhoomi Convention Centre In Delhi

Brazil will hold the presidency after India.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted the ambassadors of G20 members, guest countries and international organisations here in the national capital on Tuesday.

The event was held at the Yashobhoomi convention centre, and Jaishankar said that he was "delighted" to host the ambassadors and also expressed his gratitude towards them for their "whole-hearted support" during India's presidency.

"Delighted to host Ambassadors of G20 members, guest countries and international organisations at Yashobhoomi convention centre today. Thanked them for their whole-hearted support during our Presidency," posted Jaishankar on X.

The External Affairs Minister also said that the state-of-the-art Yashobhoomi convention and expo centre, like India's G20 presidency, showcases the "capabilities of Bharat," adding that was sure it will serve as an excellent venue for prestigious international events in the future.

"Like our G20 Presidency, this state-of-the-art convention and expo centre reflects the capabilities of Bharat. Confident it will be a great venue for prestigious international events in the times to come," the EAM's post added.

Yashobhoomi Centre, built with PM's vision of having a world-class infrastructure, is among the world's largest MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) facilities.

Following a successful G20 Summit, India passed the ceremonial gavel of the G20 presidency to Brazil on September 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed unwavering faith in Brazil for leading the Group of Twenty (G20) presidency with dedication and vision and has also assured all possible cooperation from Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in conducting the G20 Summit and set forth three priorities under his country's presidency of the grouping. These, the Brazilian President said, include social inclusion, the fight against hunger, energy transition, sustainable development and the reform of global governance institutions.

