UN General Assembly 2026: S Jaishankar Holds Talks On Global, Regional Issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed regional and global issues with his foreign counterparts as he held a series of bilateral meetings here on the margins of the high-level UN General Assembly session.

Jaishankar arrived in New York City on Sunday, leading the Indian delegation for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

His engagements on Monday commenced with a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

"Our regular meetings and telecons enable us to maintain the momentum of our Special Global Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar said in a social media post.

"Regional and global issues, specifically the Ukraine & Gulf crisis were discussed. Also exchanged views on multilateral issues, including the reform of UN Security Council," he added.

After his meeting with Ecuador Foreign Minister Roberto Kury, Jaishankar said, "We spoke about strengthening our economic ties, including in energy & pharmaceuticals, mobility, training of personnel, development partnership and cooperation in multilateral fora, including the @UN." Following his meeting with Slovakia Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar, the external affairs minister said that besides discussing the bilateral agenda, they also touched upon ways to deepen our multilateral cooperation.

Jaishankar also held a "great first meeting" with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Hungary Anita Orban.

"We resolved to work together to deepen our ties, as also advance" the bilateral strategic partnership #UNGA81," he said.

Jaishankar will address world leaders at the General Debate from the UNGA podium on September 26.

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