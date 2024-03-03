Each Rajasthan BJP Candidate Will Win By Over 5 Lakh Votes: Chief Minister

The BJP is the biggest party in the world because of its workers, Bhajan Lal Sharma said (File)

The BJP won all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan for two consecutive times and each party candidate will go to Parliament with a margin of five lakh votes this time, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said.

60% of the tickets for the Lok Sabha elections have been finalised and the remaining tickets will be decided upon soon, he said.

Mr Sharma, addressing an event to mark the departure of LED raths for the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Patra', said the party is sending LED raths to collect suggestions from people for the party's election manifesto. A similar move was carried out ahead of the latest assembly election in the state, he said.

"Just as we had prepared a 'sankalp patra' (manifesto) by taking suggestions from the general public for the assembly election, and we are trying to fulfil those promises, we are sending raths now for the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

The BJP has become the biggest party not just in the country but in the world because of the hard work of its workers, he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by listening to the workers, is working through villages, booths, and mandals and fulfilling the needs of the people," he said.

BJP State President CP Joshi said the party is in the process of preparing a manifesto based on suggestions of the common people.

After the event, the Chief Minister participated in the party's core committee meeting where the upcoming Lok Sabha polls were discussed.

Besides him and CP Joshi, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, current Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, former party state president Satish Poonia, and party leader Rajendra Rathod were present in the meeting.

