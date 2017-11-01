'Dynasty Nasty For Democracy But Some Find It Tasty': Venkaiah Naidu

Amid the ongoing debate over the singing of the national anthem, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today lamented that some people are "ridiculing" nationalism and said upholding national interest was the biggest symbol of patriotism. Speaking at a tribute for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the vice president also took the opportunity to speak out against dynastic politics, calling it "nasty for democracy".Mr Naidu also warned against forces attempting to threaten the unity and integrity of the country.Delivering the first Sardar Patel memorial lecture in Delhi, Mr Naidu said some people were "ridiculing" nationalism."What is nationalism? Should we wear the badge of nationalism on our sleeves? There is no need to wear any badge," he said.He said people should do things which are good for the country."Do not create divisions; do not create bitterness among people; do not create hatred for others... what is nationalism? It means that all people, irrespective of their caste, creed work for the last man in the queue," he told the gathering.Referring to the high moral standards followed by the late Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Mr Naidu said he never allowed his son to remain in Delhi while he was part of the government.He repeated his stand on dynastic politics, saying "dynasty is nasty for democracy but some people find it tasty".The Vice President warned that some forces were trying to threaten the unity of the country."It is unfortunate that even 70 years after attaining independence, various fissiparous tendencies are raising their ugly heads and attempts are being made to threaten the unity and integrity of the country," he said.He said no Indian should fall prey to the hideous design of vested interests and anti-India proponents in fomenting trouble and weakening the unity and integrity of the country."India's progress in various fields and its march as one of the major economies should not be allowed to be obstructed by anybody and every Indian should strive to uphold and strengthen country's unity and integrity," he said.