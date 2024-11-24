'Always Stable, Always Solid': DY Chandrachud Praises This Retired Cricketer

DY Chandrachud was speaking at NDTV's Samvidhan @ 75 event.

Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, speaking at NDTV's Samvidhan @ 75 event, revealed his enduring love for cricket. Mr Chandrachud, who retired recently as the 50th Chief Justice of India, said that even though his schedule does not allow him, he tries his best to follow Indian cricket as much as he can.

"My favorite game is, of course, cricket," Mr Chandrachud said. "But I do not get the time to play. Also, I have become a bit old to play cricket these days."

Mr Chandrachud confessed to following the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series between India and Australia closely, albeit in bite-sized formats.

"I don't get to see the live broadcast, but I watch the 5-7 minute highlights every night to see how Virat Kohli has played, how Ravichandran Ashwin has bowled, or if Jasprit Bumrah has bowled well or not. Bumrah had bowled really well at Perth," he noted, reminiscing about Bumrah's match-winning five-wicket haul that skittled Australia for 104 in the first Test at Perth.

When pressed about his favourite cricketers, Mr Chandrachud named Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli among the current players. "Among previous cricketers, I am a fan of Rahul Dravid - always stable, always solid," he said.

Mr Chandrachud was succeeded by Sanjiv Khanna as the Chief Justice of India on November 10. During his time in the Supreme Court, he delivered over 500 judgments and sat on 38 Constitution benches, delivering verdicts on issues ranging from the Ayodhya land dispute to the abrogation of Article 370 and the decriminalisation of consensual same-sex relationships.