Dussehra 2019: Why Is Festival Celebrated At The End Of Navratri?

Dussehra 2019: It is the day when Lord Rama had returned to Ayodhya.

The festival of Dussehra is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm across the country. It is known as a symbol of victory of good over evil. According to Hindu religious text Ramayana, it is the day when Lord Rama had returned to Ayodhya after eliminating Lanka king, Ravana, who had kidnapped his wife, Goddess Sita. However, it is interesting to note that Dussehra falls exactly a day after Ram Navmi, or end of Navratra. Ever wondered why? We will get the answer ahead.

This year, Navratri began on September 29 and will end with Navami on October 7. The festival of Durga Puja is also being celebrated that would also end with Vijay Dashmi (the day of Dussehra) when the idols of Goddess Durga will be immersed in water after days of worship.

It is believed that Goddess Durga killed mighty demon Mahishasura during "Navratri" or nine nights. Different religious texts mention different names for incarnation of Goddess Durga who killed Mahishasura. Hence, the victory of Goddess Durga over evil is celebrated during Navratri.

The festival of Dussehra is celebrated on the 10th day or Vijay Dashmi. It is believed that Lord Rama worshipped Goddess Durga before going to war against Ravana on the advice of Lord Vishnu.

Rama won the war convincingly and hence the festival is celebrated on the next day of Rama Navami.

Different Beliefs

The word Dussehra is derived from two Sanskrit words - 'dasha' that represents the ten heads of Ravana, and 'hara', which translates to 'defeat'. In the eastern part of India and in the Bengali culture, Vijay Dashmi celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over 'buffalo demon' Mahishasura whose demonic activities had disrupted the daily livelihoods of many on Earth.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.