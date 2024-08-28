Dushyant Chautala Rides Bike At Rally Without Helmet. Fined Rs 2,000

Former Haryana Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was fined by the traffic police in Faridabad

Former Haryana Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was fined by the traffic police in Faridabad for not wearing a helmet during a political road show.

Mr Chautala of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) was fined Rs 2,000 for the road safety violation while riding a motorcycle, the police said.

The police have also seized 14 motorcycles involved in the road show. The two-wheeler that Mr Chautala was riding was registered in the name of an individual, Riyasat Ali.

JJP leader Karamat Ali had organised a public meeting in Gochi, and Mr Chautala had visited as the chief guest. At least a hundred JJP workers were seen riding without helmets, the police said, adding they are identifying the number plates to send challans.

A total of 15 challans were issued during the road show.

Mr Chautala said the party will soon finalise its candidates for the October 1 Haryana election. He said there will be no place for those who have "betrayed" the organisation. The former Deputy Chief Minister said the JJP is fully in election mode, with preparations underway at a rapid pace.

The Ajay Singh Chautala-led JJP and the Chandra Shekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) on Tuesday announced their alliance for the assembly polls. Under the alliance formula, the JJP will contest 70 of the 90 assembly seats, while the Azad Samaj Party will contest 20.

Dushyant Chautala said that an important meeting of the JJP's political affairs committee is scheduled for September 2 where most candidates of his party will be finalised.