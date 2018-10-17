Durga Ashtami 2018: Wishes, SMS, Whatsapp Messages, Images For Friends And Family

Happy Durga Ashtami: May Goddess Durga bless you in abundance.

Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami is one of the most auspicious days of ten days long Durga Puja Festival. The eighth day of Navratri or Durga Puja celebrations is known as Durgashtami, or Durga Ashtami. It is believed that Goddess Kali appeared on this day from the forehead of Mother Durga and killed Chanda, Munda, and Rakthabija (the demons who were associates of Mahishasura). The eight consorts of Goddess Durga - Brahmani, Maheswari, Kaumari, Vaishnavi, Varahi, Narasinghi, Indrani and Chamunda - are worshipped on this day. On this day, Kanjak or Kanya Pujan is performed and eight young girls who represent the forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped.

Here are some of the messages, images and quotes you can send to your friends and relatives on the occasion of Durga Ashtami:

Celebrate the glories of Maa Durga. Be blessed.

Happy Durgashtami.

May the blessings of Goddess Durga shine on you. Happy Durga Ashtami.

May this auspicious day bring prosperity and joy. Happy Durga Ashtami.

Happy Durga Ashtami 2018: Wishing you and your family a very Happy Maha Ashtami.

Enjoy the festivities of Durga Puja with your near and dear ones.

Wishing you a happy Maha Ashtami!

May you be blessed with good fortune this Maha Ashtami.

Wishing you and your family a very Happy Maha Ashtami.

May Goddess Kali shower her blessings on you. Happy Durga Ashtami.