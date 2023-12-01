COP28 Live Updates: PM Modi Arrives In Dubai To Attend Climate Conference

COP28 LIVE: PM Modi on Thursday arrived in Dubai to attend COP28 Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Dubai to attend the climate conference, COP28.

"Landed in Dubai to take part in the COP-28 Summit. Looking forward to the proceedings of the Summit, which are aimed at creating a better planet," PM Modi wrote on X after his arrival in UAE.

PM Modi, who will address the opening session of the World Climate Action Summit in the UAE, will be in Dubai on the first two days of the conference where he will also hold bilateral meetings with global leaders and members of the business community.

The climate conference, which begins today, will see a range of global leaders, more than 130 heads of states and governments and environmental activists in Dubai.

Here are the LIVE Updates on COP28 Summit:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Dec 01, 2023 06:45 (IST) Members of the Indian diaspora raise slogans of 'Abki Baar Modi Sarkar' and 'Vande Mataram' as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the hotel in Dubai #WATCH | Members of the Indian diaspora raise slogans of 'Abki Baar Modi Sarkar' and 'Vande Mataram' as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the hotel in Dubai pic.twitter.com/fQvnFv6Sxs - ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023 Members of the Indian diaspora raise slogans of 'Abki Baar Modi Sarkar' and 'Vande Mataram' as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the hotel in Dubai

Dec 01, 2023 06:35 (IST) India, Global South hail operationalisation of Loss and Damage Fund



The agreement on the operationalisation of the Loss And Damage Fund that is aimed at compensating developing and poor countries facing the climate crisis despite contributing little to it was welcomed as a "Landmark move" by India on Thursday even as it evoked a set of mixed reactions, especially from the Global South.

The UN climate talks COP28 opened on a positive note with countries clinching an early deal on the operationalisation of the Loss And Damage Fund with COP president Dr. Sultan Al Jaber highlighting that the science is clear and "now is the moment to find a road wide enough for us all to deliver climate action."

India's Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav posted on X soon after the decision was announced: "A positive signal of momentum from COP28 in UAE on the first day itself ... Landmark decision on operationalisation of the Loss and Damage Fund was adopted in the opening plenary of COP28. India strongly supports the decision to operationalise the Loss and Damage Fund."

"India strongly supports the decision to operationalise the Loss and Damage Fund taken at the opening plenary of COP28. The decision will prove to be a landmark move," he said.



Dec 01, 2023 06:34 (IST) Looking forward to attending World Climate Action Summit: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday called for supporting developing countries with adequate climate financing and technology transfer to enable them to deal with climate change as he arrived here to attend the World Climate Action Summit.

"Landed in Dubai to take part in the COP-28 Summit. Looking forward to the proceedings of the Summit, which are aimed at creating a better planet," PM Modi posted on X on his arrival here.

Before leaving Delhi, the prime minister said he was happy to see that this significant event is being held under the Presidency of the UAE, an important partner for India in the field of climate action. "In keeping with our civilizational ethos, India has always laid emphasis on climate action even as we pursue social and economic development," he said.

