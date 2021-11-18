In Pics, India's Suryakiran Team, Tejas Jazz Up Dubai Skyline

Suryakiran teamof Indian Air Force took part in an aerobatics display late in the afternoon.

The Indian Air Force (IAF)'s Suryakiran Aerobatics Team along with the UAE's Al Fursan Display Team put on display a combined flypast on Wednesday, in a deep camaraderie between the air force.

Nine Hawk 132s of the Suryakiran team were joined by the seven Aermacchi MB-339s of Al Fursan over significant Dubai landmarks like Burj Khalifa, Pal Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab for the flypast.

Besides, a Tejas aircraft too undertook a demonstration flight in the afternoon, showcasing its agility and versatility.

"Tejas will showcase its superior flying ability, manouverability and ease of handling against the golden backdrop," the Indian Air Force had earlier said while announcing of the indigenously made aircraft's arrival in Dubai.

The Dubai Airshow is a leading aerospace event in the Middle East that was scheduled 14-18 November, 2021.