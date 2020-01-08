Dual Citizenship For Sri Lankan Refugees Possible: Tamil Nadu Minister

"Dual citizenship for Tamil refugees is possible," minister K Pandiarajan said. (Representational)

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday told the state assembly that dual citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees was "possible" and that wants the centre to sign a pact with Sri Lanka to facilitate it.

DMK leader MK Stalin said the government has been harping on giving dual citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees in Tamil Nadu and wanted to know if legal experts have been consulted about its feasibility He added that the annual policy document also stated that the government will work towards getting them dual citizenship.

Experts have said Indian citizenship is the right course for Tamil refugees since Indian laws do not recognise dual citizenship, MK Stalin said adding Sri Lankan laws too were on the same lines.

Minister for Tamil Official Language and Culture K Pandiarajan said the Indian government has treaties related to citizenship with France, UK, America and Germany. "There are over one lakh Indians with dual citizenship," he said.

To facilitate dual citizenship for Tamil refugees from Sri Lanka, the centre should sign a treaty with Sri Lanka, he said.

If the refugees intend to go to Sri Lanka and buy properties there, how will they take care of them if they only have Indian citizenship?" he asked.

Considering such factors, late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa came up with the dual citizenship demand and it is the only way out, K Pandiarajan said. "Dual citizenship for Tamil refugees is possible," added.