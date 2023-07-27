After Sri Lankan President's Visit To India, 15 Indian Fishermen Released

15 Tamil fishermen released by Sri Lanka arrived in Chennai today.

As many as 15 Tamil Nadu fishermen released by Sri Lanka arrived in Chennai today from Colombo, officials said.

The fishermen were arrested recently by the neighbouring country for alleged poaching and they were lodged in a prison. Transport arrangements were made and the fishermen were sent home on their arrival at the airport in Chennai, officials added.

The release of the fishermen comes days after Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe's official visit to India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)