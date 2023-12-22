Dry State Gujarat Allows Liquor In GIFT City Restaurants Offering 'Wine And Dine'

Gujarat has been a dry state since its formulation in 1960. (Representational)

In a first, the Gujarat government has allowed the consumption of liquor in hotels, restaurants and clubs offering "Wine and Dine" in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT), a government order from the Narcotics and Excise Department read.

In addition to this, a Liquor Access Permit will be given to all the employees or owners working in GIFT City through which they will be able to consume liquor in hotels/restaurants/clubs offering "Wine and Dine" in GIFT City, the order read.

Moreover, a provision has been made to allow authorized visitors of each company to consume liquor in such hotels, restaurants or clubs having temporary permits in the presence of permanent employees of that company.

Hotels, restaurants and clubs located or coming to GIFT City will also be able to obtain an FL3 license by which they can obtain a "Wine and Dine" facility, the order read.

Officially serving employees of GIFT City and officially visiting visitors can consume liquor in the hotels, clubs or restaurants. However, these hotels, clubs or restaurants will not have permission to sell liquor bottles, the order from the Narcotics and Excise Department read.

Gujarat has been a dry state since its formulation in 1960.

GIFT City is a world-class business district in Gujarat built to cater to global and domestic business enterprises.

