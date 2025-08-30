Drunk School Teacher Found Lying On Road In Madhya Pradesh, Video Goes Viral

A government teacher was found lying on the road outside a school's premises in an inebriated condition in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj, sparking anger among locals who called for his suspension.

A viral video showed the teacher Anjani Saket, who was posted at the government primary school, collapsed on the road in a partly-clothed condition. An angry local said that before falling on the ground, he had created commotion in the area where the school was situated. The local alleged that the teacher would often drink inside the school.

Further, a local filming the video said the man cannot be entrusted with the education of children and sought his suspension.

Mauganj Block Education Officer Shatrughan Prasad Mishra said the incident will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken.

In a separate incident from this week, a video from a government primary school in Seoni district showed head teacher Mahesh Chaudhary torturing his students inside the classroom. The teacher is seen pressing the mouth of a six-year-old boy before forcing him to lie on the ground. He then placed a stick on the child's spine and pressed down, leaving a deep wound on his back. Another part of the video showed him thrashing a young girl.