Drunk Driver Goes On Rampage In Tamil Nadu, Rams Shops, Vehicles

A man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, drove his car recklessly outside a bus terminus in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district on Monday, injuring one person and damaging roadside shops and several vehicles.

A video of the incident, which NDTV cannot independently verify, shows the car reversing at speed before ramming into a parked car outside the Kamudhi bus terminus. The vehicle then appears to reverse again and surge forward, hitting a two-wheeler. In the visuals, a few two-wheelers are seen fallen on the road amid chaos.

As the car gets stuck after the repeated collisions, onlookers surround the vehicle and thrash the driver before the police intervene. The situation was later brought under control. Police said the accused has been arrested and an investigation is underway.

According to the police, one man sustained injuries in the incident and is being treated at a local hospital. The extent of damage to roadside shops and vehicles is being assessed.

"The driver, identified as Nagavadivelan, has been arrested. He owns the car and runs a JCB firm." On the possible motive, the officer added, "There was an issue over bikes being parked on his way. We are investigating," a police officer said.

Preliminary inquiries suggest a dispute over vehicles allegedly blocking the accused's path may have triggered the incident.