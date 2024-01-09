Drugs Worth Rs 100 Crore Seized In Assam, 4 Arrested: Cops

4 people have been arrested, cops said. (Representative pic)

Drugs worth around Rs 100 crore were recovered from Karimganj district of Assam on Tuesday, and four peddlers have been arrested, police said.

The contraband was recovered during a joint operation of the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police and Karimganj district police.

"We got an input about movement of the drugs from Mizoram and accordingly initiated an operation. As per information, we intercepted a car at Suprakandi in Nilambazar Police Station around 2:15 pm," STF Deputy Inspector General Parthasarathi Mahanta told PTI.

Upon thorough search of the vehicle, bearing a registration number of Mizoram, the security team recovered 5.1 kg of heroin, 64,000 yaba tablets and four packets of foreign cigarettes, he said.

One of the apprehended person is from Karimganj, while the other three are from Mizoram's Thenzawl, Mahanta said.

"This is probably the biggest seizure of drugs in eastern India in terms of market value… which is at least Rs 100 crore," he added.

