Drugs Worth Over Rs 1 Crore Seized In Mizoram, Myanmar National Arrested

The drugs recovered from Mizoram's Champhai area by Assam Rifles on Wednesday. (Representational)

A woman from Myanmar was arrested and heroin worth Rs 1.04 crore was recovered in Champhai by Assam Rifles on Wednesday.

"In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 149 gms of heroin worth Rs 1.04 Cr in general area Mualkawi, Champhai on October 4 and arrested a Myanmar woman," said a press release.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles in Champhai and Customs Preventive Force, Champhai based on specific information.

The entire consignment of Heroin worth Rs 1,04,30,000 (Rupees One crore four lakh thirty thousand) and the accused have been handed over to Customs Preventive Force, Champhai for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India.

Assam Rifles rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and have also doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram.

