Drugs Worth More Than Rs 84 Crore Seized In Mizoram: Police

Police in Champhai district recovered and seized 28.250 kg (2,52,500 tablets) of methamphetamine valued at Rs 84 crore in the international market in the last 48 hours, they added.

A senior official of Mizoram police said, on further investigation and follow-up of the Champhai Police Station case (involving the seizure of 12.584 kg (1,11, 100 tablets) of methamphetamine from one vehicle (Truck) at Tuipui village in Champhai district around midnight day before yesterday, and sustained thorough interrogation of arrested accused persons with sister agencies, another 15.666 kg (1,41,400 tablets ) of the contraband, valued approximately Rs 47 crore in the international market was recovered yesterday from the seized vehicle.

The drugs were concealed in a specially designed concealment cavity/chamber fixed inside the cabin of the seized vehicle.

Further investigation on forwarding/backward linkages is still underway.

