Drugs Seized From Rave Party In Assam, 18 Arrested

Different kinds of drugs such as cocaine, weed and opium were recovered from the party.

The police in Assam's Guwahati on Friday night busted a rave party near the Don Bosco Institute and arrested 18 people. The officials also recovered different kinds of drugs such as cocaine and weed from the party in Kharguli area of the city.

However, the police said, many other people attending the party managed to escape during the raid.

The party was organised at the third floor of Kharguli Riviera Apartments -- the residence of businessman Vikash Jain -- to celebrate the birthday of one of the accused, identified as Amit Baruah, the police said.

A case has been registered at the Latasil Police Station, they said, adding that the party guests belonged to affluent families.

In a Twitter post on Friday night, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Guwahati Police was raiding a drugs party at Kharguli. "Fights against drugs continue - Guwahati Police is now raiding a drugs party at Kharghuli. Operation is on. Cocaine and different types of weed (ganja)" have been recovered, he said.

Cocaine and different types of weed (ganja) pic.twitter.com/cckIdaoXS2 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 13, 2021

The chief minister said banned drugs are being seized every day and recently a consignment of around 2 kg of heroin worth Rs 3 crore in the international market was seized in Karbi Anglong.

Police commissioner of Guwahati Harmeet Singh said, "Led by our chief minister, the Assam police has been involved in a war against drugs for the past couple of months. Last evening we got a tip-off about a high-end drug party... Cocaine was used. It involved people of high class."

Cocaine, opium and weed were found from the party, the police chief added.

On Friday, Assam Rifles personnel and Customs Department officials raided Ruantlang village close to the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district and seized 250 gm of heroin worth Rs 1 crore.