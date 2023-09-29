Drug Peddler Sentenced To 20 Years Of 'Rigorous Imprisonment' In Assam

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on him. (Representational)

A drug peddler was sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) by the Nagaon District and Sessions Court here on Friday.

Manipur resident RK Hopingson was arrested at Nonoi outpost in Nagaon district in October 2021 with heroin worth Rs 3 crore concealed in 20 soap boxes.

He was booked under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and following a trial over the last two years, he was sentenced to 20 years RI.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on him, failing which he would have to spend an additional six months in jail, public prosecutor Bibha Phookan said.

