Counting Of Votes For Presidential Election Today: 10 Facts

The counting of votes will begin from 11 am in Parliament House. The results are expected around 4 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Ms Murmu at her temporary lodgings in Teen Murti Marg and congratulate her after the election results are declared, sources said.

The Delhi BJP has planned a roadshow after Ms Murmu's victory from the party headquarters to Rajpath. Many senior leaders will be present on the occasion, sources said.

All state units of the BJP have also planned victory processions, which will be taken out after the announcement of results.

The residents in Odisha's Rajnagar, the hometown of Ms Murmu, are also ready to celebrate with 20,000 sweets prepared. A tribal dance and victory procession have also been planned.

The NDA choice of Ms Murmu -- a tribal woman from Odisha and a former Jharkhand Governor -- is seen as a move calculated to split the opposition and bring support from non-aligned parties like Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal and the Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress.

Altogether, 34 parties declared support for Opposition candidate, former Union minister Yashwant Sinha and 44 for Droupadi Murmu, the former Governor of Jharkhand. But several MLAs have confessed to crossvoting in favour of Ms Murmu.

The counting of votes will be preceded by sorting, in which votes of MPs and MLAs will be separated. The value of the vote of each MP is fixed at 700, while the value of the vote of MLAs from each state is different.

In Presidential elections, the candidate who receives more votes may not be victorious. What matters is the total value of votes. The value of votes received by each candidate is added and divided by two. One is added to the result and the candidate who gets more value, wins.