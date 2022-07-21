Droupadi Murmu Is India's New President

Droupadi Murmu has accumulated 53.13 per cent of total vote value after three rounds of counting. There is still one more round of counting to go, in which votes of nine states and two Union Territories will be counted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with senior members of his Cabinet and BJP chief J P Nadda, visited Droupadi Murmu to congratulate her.

"I heartily congratulate Srimati Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the Presidential Election 2022. I hope — indeed, every Indian hopes — that as the 15th President of India she functions as the Custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour. I join my fellow countrymen in extending best wishes to her," read a statement from Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

The figures indicate a considerable amount of cross-voting in Ms Murmu's favour. While parties have declared support for one candidate or the other, there is no penalty for cross-voting in the Presidential elections.

The counting process started at 11 at the Parliament House and after preliminaries, the actual counting started at 1.30 pm. The trends became clear after the first round where Ms Murmu stood at 39 per cent.

The Delhi BJP has started its celebrations with a roadshow from the party headquarters, which will end at Rajpath. All state units of the BJP have also planned victory processions.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has already congratulated Ms Murmu. "The first women tribal to become President is a momentous occasion and thanks to PM Modi for giving such unique gift. There is absolute euphoria in Assam, particularly in the tea gardens, people are very happy," he added.

Residents in Odisha's Rairangpur, the hometown of Ms Murmu, are already celebrating. They have got 20,000 sweets prepared. A tribal dance and victory procession are part of the plan after the results are out.

The NDA's choice of Ms Murmu -- former Jharkhand Governor and a tribal woman from Odisha – drove a wedge through the opposition and brought on board non-aligned parties, such as Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal and Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress. The move is also seen as a huge political message to the tribal community, which was lately seen as being disenchanted with the BJP.