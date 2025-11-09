Drone Near Uddhav Thackeray's Home Sparks Row, Cops Say 'Infra Body Survey'

A drone was spotted hovering near 'Matoshree', the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, with the Thackeray faction alleging possible surveillance in a high-security, no-drone zone.

Uddhav Thackeray was not in the house when the incident took place. He was touring Marathwada.

According to Aaditya Thackeray, Sena (UBT) leader and Uddhav Thackeray's son, the drone appeared to be "peeping into the residence" and flew away quickly when noticed.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Ambadas Danve and Anil Parab raised concerns over the drone's presence, demanding a probe into what they called a "serious security breach". Parab also suggested the need to rule out any extremist angle, calling the incident "highly sensitive" given Matoshree's Z+ security.

Mumbai Police issued a clarification soon after, stating that the drone was part of an authorised Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) survey in the BKC-Kherwadi belt for the ongoing pod-taxi project. Permission had been granted between November 8 and 16, police said, urging the public to avoid misinformation.

Aaditya Thackeray, however, questioned why the residents were not informed if it was an authorised survey and questioned whether an MMRDA survey would single out 'Matoshree'. He further criticised the Mumbai infra body for "focusing on surveillance instead of improving ground-level work", citing the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link as an example of "corruption and poorly executed projects".

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre said the opposition was creating unnecessary drama. "The MMRDA had proper police permission. This is routine survey work. The UBT faction is only looking for sympathy ahead of elections. Instead of approaching the police, they rushed to the media. They don't cross-check anything. They simply want attention," she said.