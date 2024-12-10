'Forced Into Labour': How Delayed Madhya Pradesh Exams Are Crushing Dreams

They have spent years preparing for exams organised by the Madhya Pradesh government, seeing them as their ticket out of poverty, but persistent delays in organising the tests have put over 2 lakh candidates at risk of crossing the eligibility age limit and having their dreams shattered forever.

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (ESB) had said it would conduct eight exams by November this year, but only two have been held, adding to the frustration of candidates. The Sub-Inspector and Mahila Supervisor exams, for instance, have not been held since 2017. Under the Examination Act of 1937, recruitment exams are supposed to be conducted annually

Results for several key exams, including for Sub-Engineers and Forest Guards, have also been pending since 2023, affecting two lakh students

The government of the state, which has 26 lakh registered unemployed youth, has said efforts are on to address the delays.

Prince Gautam from Satna came to Bhopal in 2017 to prepare for the Sub-Inspector (SI) exam. After failing to clear the exam that year, he stayed in the city, working as a daily wage labourer to support his studies. Today, Prince fears becoming over-age, rendering years of hard work futile.

"I came here to study, but poverty forced me into labour. There has been no recruitment since 2017, and I am losing hope," said Mr Gautam.

Ajit Kumar, another candidate from Umaria, has only a year left before he crosses the eligibility age limit and said he feels abandoned by the system.

"My father is a small farmer. I've been waiting for the SI exam for seven years. If this continues, my dream will die," said Mr Kumar.

For Pooja Kushwaha of Satna, the struggle extends beyond her studies. Married and managing household responsibilities, she has been preparing for the Mahila Supervisor exam since 2017.

"This is my last year before becoming over-age. My family tells me to quit dreaming of a job and focus on my children. But how can I give up after so much effort?" she lamented.

Dinesh Chauhan, from the Madhya Pradesh Unemployed Association, criticised the lack of timely exams. "Age matters in uniformed jobs. Every year, lakhs of youth fall out of eligibility due to delays. The government must act," he said.

Congress leader Avnish Bundela also questioned the government's commitment to employment. "Unemployment is rising, and the government must explain why recruitment exams are not happening," he said.

Government's Take

Madhya Pradesh Skill Development and Employment Minister Gautam Tetwal said the government is working to address the delays. "We are committed to conducting exams and releasing results on time with full transparency. Efforts are being made to remove errors," he said.

The Director of the Employees Selection Board, Saket Malviya, also promised timely action. "We are working responsibly and ensuring exams are conducted on schedule," he said.