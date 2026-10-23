DRDO Employee Dies After Neighbour Punches Him In Face Ocver "Misbehaviour''

A 55-year-old man, working as a personal assistant at DRDO, has died after a neighbour allegedly hit him following an argument for "misbehaving" with a 23-year-old woman in a residential building at Chikkadapally in Hyderabad, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place between 7.30 pm and 8 pm on Wednesday, when the man, who stays on the first floor of the building, went to the woman's house on the second floor and allegedly misbehaved with her.

"When she raised an alarm, he ran away from the place. After some time, one of her neighbours, a gym trainer, came and asked her why she was crying, and she informed him about the alleged misbehaviour," a police official said.

Immediately, both of them went towards the man, and an argument took place between them, following which the gym trainer allegedly punched him in the face, and he fell on the floor, the official said.

The man, who suffered a head injury, was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said.

Two separate cases were registered at Chikkadapally Police Station--one based on the complaint lodged by the deceased person's wife, on charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the gym trainer and another case was booked against the deceased man based on the woman's complaint.

The cases are under investigation, the official added.

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