'Dramebazi': Sonia Gandhi's Scathing Attack On PM Modi At Congress Event

Congress President Rahul Gandhi with Sonia Gandhi at Congress plenary in Delhi (PTI)
New Delhi: Sonia Gandhi, the former Congress president today launched a blistering attack on the NDA government, saying people have now figured that PM Modi's slogans promising inclusive growth and an end to corruption was "dramebazi".
Mrs Gandhi, who led the party for 20 years before son Rahul took over the party's reins last year, expressed confidence that a Congress win in Karnataka elections would be a turning point for the party, quite like Indira Gandhi's election from Karnataka's Chikmagalur in 1978.
Rahul Gandhi had taken over in very difficult times and asked party leaders to work together, keeping aside their personal ego and ambition, the former Congress president said, starting her speech urging party leaders to work together.
"A party win will be a win for all of us," she said, before moving on to target "Modi Sarkar" that had pledged to remove all traces of the Congress from the country.