Bhupendra Singh Appointed New Top Cop Of Rajasthan Police

An MBBS degree holder, Bhupendra Singh has held various posts in his police career, that included posts of pro vice chancellor of Sardar University of Police Security and Criminal Justice, Jodhpur, Director of Rajasthan Police Academy, Jaipur.

All India | | Updated: June 30, 2019 13:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bhupendra Singh Appointed New Top Cop Of Rajasthan Police

Bhupendra Singh (right) has served as SP in Churu, Baran, Sawaimadhopur, CBI New Delh


Jaipur: 

The Rajasthan government today appointed DG ATS and SOG Dr Bhupendra Singh as the new DGP of Rajasthan Police.

Mr Singh replaces Kapil Garg, who is retiring today.

An IPS officer of the 1986-batch, Mr Singh is a recipient of the President's police medal (2016) and police medal (2002) for distinguished services.

An MBBS degree holder, Mr Singh has held various posts in his police career, that included posts of pro vice chancellor of Sardar University of Police Security and Criminal Justice, Jodhpur, Director of Rajasthan Police Academy, Jaipur.

He has served as SP in Churu, Baran, Sawaimadhopur, CBI New Delhi, DIG ACB, IG Bharatpur, ADG PHQ, DG Jail among others. He has been serving as DG ATS and SOG since January 3, 2019. Mr Singh is an MA in English literature and belongs to Haryana.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rajasthan GovernmentDr Bhupendra SinghDr Bhupendra Singh new DGP

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreBudget 2019World Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleLive TVTax CalculatorWatch BrandsHair WaxBest ShampooHair OilsOnePlus 7 ProVivo Z1 ProDeepnudeNote 7 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................