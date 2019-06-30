Bhupendra Singh Appointed New Top Cop Of Rajasthan Police

Bhupendra Singh (right) has served as SP in Churu, Baran, Sawaimadhopur, CBI New Delh

The Rajasthan government today appointed DG ATS and SOG Dr Bhupendra Singh as the new DGP of Rajasthan Police.

Mr Singh replaces Kapil Garg, who is retiring today.

An IPS officer of the 1986-batch, Mr Singh is a recipient of the President's police medal (2016) and police medal (2002) for distinguished services.

An MBBS degree holder, Mr Singh has held various posts in his police career, that included posts of pro vice chancellor of Sardar University of Police Security and Criminal Justice, Jodhpur, Director of Rajasthan Police Academy, Jaipur.

He has served as SP in Churu, Baran, Sawaimadhopur, CBI New Delhi, DIG ACB, IG Bharatpur, ADG PHQ, DG Jail among others. He has been serving as DG ATS and SOG since January 3, 2019. Mr Singh is an MA in English literature and belongs to Haryana.

