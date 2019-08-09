Dozens Dead, Thousands Moved As Rain, Floods Hammer Many States: 10 Facts

Army personnel evacuate people from a flood-hit village in Karnataka's Belgaum district.

New Delhi: Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of the country today, with Kerala faring the worst in the south. The Pinarayi Vijayan government has issued a red alert and ordered all educational institutions to remain shut for the day. The Cochin International Airport suspended all operations until Sunday after its runway was submerged in water. Other states that reported flooding were Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat and Odisha. According to the India Meteorological Department, more heavy rains are likely to occur in these states over the next two days.