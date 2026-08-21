Don't To Issue New SIMs To Those Having 9 Connections: Centre Asks Telcos

The Department of Telecommunications has directed telecom operators to decline new connections to subscribers already having nine mobile SIMs in their name, according to an official circular.

Telecom operators have been asked to put in place appropriate technical and organisational measures from August 24 onwards to identify each subscriber seeking to obtain a connection beyond the prescribed limit and deny them new SIM cards.

"From August, 24, 2026, onward, TSPs (telecom service providers) shall take appropriate technical and organisational measures to identify each subscriber who seeks to obtain mobile connections beyond the prescribed limit...and communicate to him that he already has a maximum number of mobile connections permitted to an individual and accordingly, a new mobile connection cannot be provided to him," the circular dated August 17 said.

The DoT has asked TSPs to use the Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) established by the department based on the subscriber data records uploaded by the telcos.

"Subscribers who have already obtained mobile connections beyond the prescribed limit and the details of such subscribers are available on the DIP," the circular said.

The DoT said that from August 23, a representative image of the photo of each such subscriber who has already reached the prescribed limit for mobile connections in his name would be made available on DIP.

The move will enable telecom operators to identify a subscriber who seeks to obtain mobile connections beyond the prescribed limit and prevent him from crossing such a limit.

The DoT has asked telecom reporters to streamline the process with DIP before November 30.

"Till the time such measures are implemented by a TSP on a post-facto basis, as per terms and conditions of the Customer Application Form (CAF), any mobile connection activated beyond the prescribed limit for a day shall be immediately suspended till resolution of the issue in respect of crossing the permitted limit for mobile connections," the circular said.

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