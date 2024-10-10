'Learnt Philanthropy In The House Of Tatas': Sudha Murthy Remembers Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and a philanthropist, died at 86.

Sudha Murty, author-philanthropist and Rajya Sabha MP, on Thursday, paid homage to noted industrialist Ratan Tata, saying his death marked the "end of an era", adding she felt "vacuumed in my personal life."



"... In my life, I met him (Ratan Tata), a man of integrity, and simplicity, always caring for others and compassionate... I really miss him... I don't think in my experience I met anyone like him. May I only pray, may his soul rest in peace. He was a legend, there was an era, but this is the end of an era for me," Murty told ANI.



Murty said that Tata was a "person of integrity," which was so important.



"He was like that. He had enormous patience. He was a simple man... I learn philanthropy in the House of Tatas only. It's my personal loss... I feel now vacuumed in my personal life," she added.

Eighty-six-year-old Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and a philanthropist, died at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on October 9.



According to reports, he was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.



"It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation," Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said in a statement.



Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Tata.



The President noted the country "lost an icon who blended corporate growth with nation building, and excellence with ethics."



Offering condolences to his family and the entire team of the Tata Group, she said Tata's contribution to philanthropy and charity is "invaluable."



Prime Minister Modi also expressed his condolences on Tata's death and said he was "a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being".



Tata's last rites will be performed with full state honours, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Thursday.



While PM Modi has left for Laos to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be at the late billionaire industrialist's funeral.