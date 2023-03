'Don't Name Lawrence Bishnoi': Sidhu Moosewala's Father Alleges Death Threat

Earlier too, Sidhu Moosewala's father had alleged threats. (File)

Balkaur Singh, the father of late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala, on Sunday alleged that he was threatened once again through an email saying that he would be killed soon.

"I've received threats on email from Rajasthan saying that I'll be killed soon, so don't take Lawrence Bishnoi's name," alleged Mr Moosewala's father.

Earlier too, Mr Singh had alleged threats to kill him before April 25.

"What wrong am I doing? Should I not fight my son's case? I was threatened on February 18, 24 and 27 that I will be killed before April 25...I would like to tell the government to take back my security, I will continue to fight," he added.

According to the police, a case has been registered against unknown people for threatening Mr Moosewala's father.

On March 7, Mr Singh held a protest outside the Punjab Assembly and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the murder of his son.

Speaking to media persons, Mr Singh said no investigation is happening in his favour.

"In the last 10 months, I went to police and administration several times. I was assured. But what's happening here is being done to brush under the carpet the murder of my son. Nothing is going in my favour. So, I have to come to Assembly," said the father of the late singer.

He questioned the government over the action taken against the gangster Goldy Brar.

"CBI should investigate the matter...Who are these gangsters (arrested in the case), they are just henchmen. They took the money and shot him dead. The mastermind, who targeted my son...what action is being taken against Goldy Brar?" he asked.

Sidhu Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on May 29 last year in Mansa, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

The Punjabi singer was shot at point-blank range and declared dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital.

An investigation suggested gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind of the daylight killing. His close aide Goldy Brar, who is said to be based in Canada, was also under investigation in this case. Police issued a Red Corner Notice against Brar through Interpol.

