'Trying To...': Congress Lists Next Move As Uncertainty In Bihar Grows

Amid reports of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his party Janata Dal (United) joining hands with the BJP, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that he has "no information on JD(U) leaving the alliance". JD(U) is currently one of the strongest parties in the opposition's INDIA bloc which aims to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"I don't have information on Janata Dal (United) leaving the alliance. I have written a letter to them. Tried to speak to them. But don't know what's on Nitish Kumar's mind," Mr Kharge told reporters today.

The Congress President said he will go to Delhi tomorrow to gather more information and figure out what is happening in Bihar.

"Tomorrow I'll go to Delhi and take full information. Let's see what will happen. We don't have information that Nitish will resign. He hasn't told us about meeting Governor," he said.

"I don't have information so can't tell you authentic. Let's see what happens," he added.

According to sources, Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister again tomorrow, a record ninth time, supported by the BJP. The political churn has triggered a flurry of activities, with large-scale transfers of officers adding to the suspense. Reports of an imminent change in government are rife, casting a shadow over the current 'Mahagathbandhan' ruling coalition.

Congress has been struggling to bring all its allies in the India bloc on the same page in order to mount a strong challenge to the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. Mr Kharge said that the party is trying their best to make everyone unite.

"We are trying our best to make everyone unite together. I've spoken to Mamata (Banerjee) and Nitish and (Sitaram) Yechury to be united. Told them we need to be united only then we can give a good fight," he said.

"India alliance will work well and democracy should be saved, whoever wants this won't take a hasty decision is what I feel," Mr Kharge added.

Nitish Kumar has convened a session of the legislature party at 10 am on Sunday. Reports suggest that he could join hands and officially stake claim to the Chief Minister post for an unprecedented ninth time, backed by the BJP later tomorrow.