'Don't Interfere': Manipur Chief Minister After Mizoram Counterpart's Rally

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh asked Zoramthanga not to interfere in state matters

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh asked his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga not to interfere in the internal matters of another state, a day after Zoramthanga participated in a rally to show solidarity with the Kuki tribe in ethnic violence-hit Manipur.

The Mizoram government is sheltering about 13,000 internally displaced Kuki-Zo tribe people who fled from Manipur ever since the clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3. The Mizo tribe has a strong connection with the Kuki-Zo tribe and Chin people of Myanmar.

Over 31,000 Chin refugees from Myanmar are also being sheltered in Mizoram. They fled Myanmar after fierce fighting between the Myanmar army and resistance groups and ethnic rebel groups there.

"Tension began when the state government started to act against drug cartels... The Manipur government is not against the Kuki community who are living in the state," Mr Singh said at an event to mark the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Organisations representing the Kukis have been accusing the Manipur Chief Minister of working against the interest of the tribe, who are a majority in the hills, while the Meiteis are a majority in the valley.

Mr Singh said his government has been tracking all the incidents that have been happening in Manipur and warned against those who are "trying to destroy the integrity of Manipur".

He said the fight is between the government and elements "who want to disturb peaceful co-existence in the state". He termed as "barbaric" the way rally participants with Zoramthanga in Mizoram's capital Aizawl shouted abusive slogans against him.

"I ask the Mizoram chief minister not to interfere in the internal matter of another state," Mr Singh said.

He criticised the European Parliament, which without knowing the ground reality adopted a resolution on July 13 asking the Indian authorities to take measures to protect religious minorities, when the crisis in Manipur is not linked to religion.

Mr Singh said the state government is committed to driving out illegal migrants and rejected the demand by Kukis of a separate administration.

The Meiteis have alleged the violence that began on May 3 over the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status was only an excuse for the Kukis to start a major conflict so that they can reach their end goal i.e. separate administration.