Don't Have To Worry About Job Loss If You Can Use AI: Glean CEO Arvind Jain

One does not need to be an expert in Artificial Intelligence or an engineer to survive the transition that AI is bringing, Arvind Jain, Founder & CEO of Glean said at the NDTV AI Summit today. He said as long as one masters tools like Glean or ChatGPT, one's job will remain safe.

Addressing one of the key concerns of the workforce - of humans becoming obsolete, Jain said historically, every wave of technology has only removed repetitive or boring jobs and created newer, more challenging jobs.

AI, he underscored, is ultimately a tool that would "reduce and remove some of that boring, repetitive work, which is no fun for anybody and leave more time for creative work for all of us".

"Use these tools, figure out what you can do with them, and then you are ready for the future. You don't have to actually worry about any job, you know, loss, like as long as you know how to use AI," he said.

It is important to remember that humans evolve to use those technologies do now things better, faster, in some ways. I think of AI also like, you know, largely the same way.

Insisting that AI can augment human capability, unlock organisational knowledge, and redefine productivity in the workplace, he said so far as governments are concerned, the need of the hour is to maintain open policies that allow free flow of innovation across political borders.

India's success, he said, will depend on whether it can create a policy environment where entrepreneurs can experiment without friction.

For those waiting to dive into AI and create tools, his advice was not to build a product because they have AI. The roadmap should be to bein with a massive business problem and then create an AI tool to solve it.

He predicted within the next decade, AI will become "a more dominant category than software and the world's most valuable companies will all be AI companies".