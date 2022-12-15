'Don't Compare Me With...': Rahul Gandhi On Congress's Past

Congress's Rahul Gandhi had an unambiguous message for the party worker and supporters today. No more sycophancy or resting on past laurels, indicated the leader, whose Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently passing through Rajasthan.

Mr Gandhi, it appeared, had taken exception to a leader comparing him to Mahatma Gandhi. "

"This is totally wrong. We are not in the same league and there should be no comparison. He was a great man. He devoted his life to fighting for the country's freedom, stayed in jail for 10-12 years. Nobody can fill his shoes and my name should not be taken along with his," said the 52-year-old.

Then came the "tough" message.

"What Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi did, they became martyrs, they did well. But the Congress should not dwell on it at every meeting. Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, they did all they could. They have done their share. We should focus on what we are going to do. It is better to think about what we are doing for the people," Mr Gandhi said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is currently in Rajasthan, has been joined by prominent leaders, activists, technocrats, and key figures from the entertainment industry and the civil society.

Yesterday, former Reserve Bank governor Raghuram Rajan had joined the march for a while and had a long exchange of ideas with Mr Gandhi .

At the end of 100 days' march, senior party leaders and observers feel they have achieved some of the objectives.

"For one, it has revived the political brand of Rahul Gandhi. The BJP cannot ridicule him anymore using their 'fake news malicious campaign'. Secondly, the Congress has at last connected directly with the people through this mass movement," former party leader Sanjay Jha was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.