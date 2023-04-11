'Don't Agree, But Won't Oppose': Sharad Pawar On JPC Demand Into Adani Row

Sharad Pawar hinted that his views on JPC demand will not hinder attempts to unite the Opposition (File)

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) does not agree with the Opposition parties' demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the charges against the Adani group by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research, said party chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday. But the NCP - which is among the strongest anti-BJP forces in the country - will not oppose their demand for the sake of Opposition unity, he said, hinting that its views on JPC demand will not hinder Opposition attempts to unite ahead of the 2024 polls.

"The opinion of our friendly parties (on JPC) is different from ours, but we want to maintain our unity. I gave my opinion (on the futility of JPC probe), but if our colleagues (Opposition parties) feel that JPC is a must then we will not oppose it," he said in an interview with Marathi news channel ABP Majha.

Days earlier, the veteran Maharashtra politician had said a probe by a House panel will lead to doubts as the BJP would have a majority since such panels are formed in accordance with the numerical strengths in Parliament.

"We don't agree with them (Opposition parties), but for the sake of Opposition unity, we will not insist on this," Mr Pawar told ABP Majha.

He had earlier said he was not completely opposed to a JPC probe, but that a probe panel appointed by the Supreme Court will be "more useful and effective" in this matter.

Sharad Pawar first came out strongly in support of businessman Gautam Adani's group in an interview with NDTV last week. Criticising the narrative around the Hindenburg report and the conglomerate, he had said the issue was given "out of proportion importance."

His remarks were seen as a major setback for the Opposition parties who have been scrambling to forge unity ahead of the 2024 national elections.

Mr Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party has been a key ally of the Congress, which has been spearheading the Opposition protests over Adani row. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had said the party led by Mr Pawar may have its views, but 19 other like-minded parties are convinced the issue was serious.

The Supreme Court last month directed the setting up of a six-member panel led by a former Supreme Court judge to assess the regulatory aspects for stock markets, including the shares crash of Adani group triggered by the Hindenburg allegations.

Hindenburg Research has levelled a series of allegations against the Adani group, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation. The Adani group has dismissed the charges and said it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.