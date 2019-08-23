Trump Will Want To Hear PM's Plan To Ease Regional Tension: US Official

PM Modi and Donald Trump will meet in France on the sidelines of the G7 summit. (File)

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump meet in France this weekend, the US President will likely want to hear how PM Modi plans to "reduce regional tensions" in the aftermath of India's decision to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two union territories, a White House official said on Thursday, adding that Washington is "very closely" monitoring the situation.

"The president will likely want to hear from Prime Minister Modi on how he plans to reduce regional tensions and uphold respect for human rights in Kashmir, as part of India's role as the world's largest democracy," the official said, requesting anonymity.

Trump is "ready to assist" India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue if both the countries ask for it, the White House said on Thursday, reiterating what the US President has said more than once.

"The United States is watching the situation in Kashmir very closely. We are continuing to call for calm and restraint, including on rhetoric," the senior Trump administration official said.

According to the official, Trump is "very focused" on the situation in Kashmir. "What he (Trump) has indicated that he is ready to assist if both sides are interested in helping to reduce their tension. But we just know that India has not requested any formal mediation," the official said.

He is also calling on Pakistan to prevent infiltration of militants across the Line of Control that divides Kashmir and to crack down on groups on its territory that have attacked India in the past," said the official.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump, once again, offered to mediate on Kashmir, saying: "Kashmir is a very complicated place. You have Hindus and you have the Muslims and I wouldn't say they get along so great...I will do the best I can to mediate....you have two counties that haven't gotten along well for a long time and frankly, it's a very explosive situation."

Trump had spoken to both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani premier Imran Khan day before. He also indicated that he would take up the subject when he meets PM Modi over the weekend in France for a summit of the Group of Seven (G7) industralised nations.

Pakistan has been attempting to gather support from the world for its stand against India's decision to decision on Jammu and Kashmir.

But New Delhi has made it clear to the US that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and there was no role for a third party.

