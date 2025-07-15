Trump Encouraged Ukraine To Step Up Deep Strikes Against Russia: Report

US President Donald Trump has privately encouraged Ukraine to step up deep strikes on Russian territory, even asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy whether he could strike Moscow if the US provided long-range weapons, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people briefed on the discussions.

The newspaper, citing two people familiar with the conversation between Trump and Zelenskiy, said the US President had asked his Ukrainian counterpart whether he could hit military targets deep inside Russia if he provided weapons capable of doing so.

The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

