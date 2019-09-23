Trump Makes Unscheduled Visit To UN Climate Meet, Listens To PM's Speech

Trump listened intently for about 10 minutes before departing for his religious freedom event (file)

US President Donald Trump on Monday made a brief unscheduled appearance at the UN Climate Action Summit and heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech.

President Trump listened intently for about 10 minutes before departing for his religious freedom event.

He also attended German Chancellor Angela Merkel's speech and left without saying anything.

The climate summit is part of the United Nations General Assembly and was planned to "discuss a leap in collective national ambition."

Mr Trump has repeatedly expressed doubt about the overwhelming scientific consensus on man-made causes of global warming.

In 2017, Mr Trump withdrew the US from the 2016 the Paris Climate Agreement.

