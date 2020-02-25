'Is America Very Far?' Delhi Schoolchildren Ask Melania Trump

At an activity room for kindergarten students, Melania Trump, joined the tiny tots (File)

How big is America? Is it very far? These were some of the questions posed by kindergarten students to US First Lady Melania Trump, who visited a Delhi government school on Tuesday.

The First Lady, who spent over an hour at Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School in south Delhi, also interacted with students from different grades.

At an activity room for kindergarten students, the First Lady, joined the tiny tots who were engaged in clay modelling.

Encouraged by their mentor about what would they like to ask the First Lady, an excited girl asked, "How big is America?".

"Is United States very far?," asked another girl.

Smiling at the questions, the First Lady answered their queries and asked them what they were making with clay.

Moving to the another group of students, who were playing with building blocks, the First Lady joined them in the activity.

"What do you do as the First Lady?," asked an excited girl.

The First Lady also meditated with class 4 students in their "Happiness Class".

"I am feeling very relaxed," she said after the brief meditation as part of "mindfulness" activity of the ''Happiness Class''.

The ''Happiness Class'' was started by the Aam Aadmi Party in 2018. As part of the programme, students are taught various activities, including meditation, street plays, basic obedience and aims to reduce anxiety and stress levels among children.

Melania Trump arrived in India on Monday with US President Donald Trump, who is on a two-day visit to the country.

