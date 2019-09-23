"I Trust Pakistan, Can Mediate Kashmir": Trump In Meeting With Imran Khan

Donald Trump (right) met Imran Khan in New York.

US President Donald Trump renewed his offer of arbitration between India and Pakistan on Monday ahead of a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. The offer came barely 24 hours after he shared stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a huge public meeting in Houston and emphasised the US stand to "free the world of radical Islamic terrorism".

At the beginning of Monday's meeting with Imran Khan, President Trump said if both Mr Khan and PM Modi wanted him to mediate an agreement between them on Kashmir, he was "ready, willing and able".

"I trust Pakistan... It's a complex issue. It's being going on for a long time. But if both (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Imran Khan) want it, I will be ready to do it," he said, adding, "I think I'd be an extremely good arbitrator".

Tagging PM Modi's comments on Pakistan at Houston yesterday as "very aggressive", President Trump said it was "well received" by the 50,000-strong crowd.

Asked if he agreed with India's stand that Pakistan is a base for terrorists, President Trump said, "I have been pointing much more to Iran".

In his address on Sunday, PM Modi had launched into a strong attack on Pakistan. Without naming the country, he said they have "made hatred towards India the centre of their agenda. They support terror, they harbour terrorists".

"Whether it is 9/11 in America or 26/11 in Mumbai, where are its conspirators found? Not just you, the whole world knows who these people are," he added.

On his part, President Trump had vowed to protect innocent civilians from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism.

"India and the US also understand that to keep our community safe, we must protect our borders. Border security is vital to the United States. Border Security is vital to India. And we understand that," he said to loud cheers from the audience.

