"Doing Great Work": PM After Meeting Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas

Aravind Srinivas, the Indian-origin Co-founder and CEO of Perplexity AI, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and they discussed the potential for the adoption of artificial intelligence in India. While the Chennai-born Srinivas said he was inspired by the PM's dedication to staying updated on the topic and his "remarkable vision" for the future, PM Modi said it was good to see the CEO doing "great work" with Perplexity AI.

Posting a photo of their meeting, Mr Srinivas wrote on X, "Had the honor to meet Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. We had a great conversation about the potential for AI adoption in India and across the world. Really inspired by Modi Ji's dedication to stay updated on the topic and his remarkable vision for the future."

Replying to the post, PM Modi wrote, "Was great to meet you and discuss AI, its uses and its evolution. Good to see you doing great work with @perplexity_ai. Wish you all the best for your future endeavors."

Perplexity AI is a conversational search engine that uses large language models (LLMs) to answer queries. Before co-founding Perplexity AI in the US in 2022, Mr Srinivas was an AI researcher at OpenAI and also did research internships at Google and DeepMind.

