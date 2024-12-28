Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

"Doing Great Work": PM After Meeting Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas

Mr Srinivas was born in Chennai and co-founded Perplexity AI in the US in 2022.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
"Doing Great Work": PM After Meeting Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas
PM Modi and Mr Srinivas discussed the potential for the adoption of artificial intelligence in India.
New Delhi:

Aravind Srinivas, the Indian-origin Co-founder and CEO of Perplexity AI, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and they discussed the potential for the adoption of artificial intelligence in India. While the Chennai-born Srinivas said he was inspired by the PM's dedication to staying updated on the topic and his "remarkable vision" for the future, PM Modi said it was good to see the CEO doing "great work" with Perplexity AI.

Posting a photo of their meeting, Mr Srinivas wrote on X, "Had the honor to meet Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. We had a great conversation about the potential for AI adoption in India and across the world. Really inspired by Modi Ji's dedication to stay updated on the topic and his remarkable vision for the future."

Replying to the post, PM Modi wrote, "Was great to meet you and discuss AI, its uses and its evolution. Good to see you doing great work with @perplexity_ai. Wish you all the best for your future endeavors."

Perplexity AI is a conversational search engine that uses large language models (LLMs) to answer queries. Before co-founding Perplexity AI in the US in 2022, Mr Srinivas was an AI researcher at OpenAI and also did research internships at Google and DeepMind. 
 

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
PM Narendra Modi, Aravind Srinivas, Perplexity AI
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.