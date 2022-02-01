'Doesn't Understand Math': Union Minister Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Budget Remark

Piyush Goyal said the Budget reflects an inclusive development of India (File)

Rahul Gandhi does not understand math and finds the sum of everything zero, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said today after the Congress leader's "zero-sum budget" remark.

"The Opposition's approach is very negative. They only want to criticise. Rahul Gandhi might say zero-sum. He does not understand math and finds the sum of everything zero. It is important to have the intelligence to understand the Budget. They (Opposition) do not understand the figures. That is why they find the Budget zero-sum," the Union Minister told news agency ANI.

Taking to Twitter Rahul Gandhi has said, "Modi Government's Zero-Sum Budget! Nothing for - salaried class, middle class, the poor and deprived, youth, farmers and MSMEs."

"I believe the Budget will be a milestone in assessing the future of India. The Finance Minister has shown a new direction to the country through the Budget. The Budget is the foundation stone of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The entire country is lauding the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the visionary Budget," Mr Goyal said.

Piyush Goyal said the Budget reflects a visionary framework for the holistic and inclusive development of the country.

The government and private investment will help in the development of the country and will generate employment opportunities, he said, adding, the budget will strengthen the small and medium scale industries.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Budget 2022-23 in Parliament today.