Fact Check: Does Wrapping Alcohol Soaked Cloth On The Neck Cure Coughs?

Coughs are often caused by infections, allergies, or irritants.

A social media post claims that alcohol on the neck can cure coughs. We did the fact check to term this claim as false.

The Claim

A viral Instagram reel suggests that placing a cloth soaked in alcohol around the neck can make a cough disappear. The video mentions this as a home remedy and references anecdotal experiences to support the claim.

Fact Check

Can alcohol on the skin affect internal respiratory symptoms?

No, applying alcohol externally cannot influence coughs or respiratory issues. Coughing originates from irritation in the respiratory tract. Alcohol applied to the skin does not penetrate deeply enough to affect the airways. Moreover, scientific research does not support this claim.

Coughs are often caused by infections, allergies, or irritants. Addressing these triggers, rather than relying on unproven remedies, is key to relief. For example, humidifiers, honey (for dry coughs), or doctor-recommended treatments like cough syrups work better and have evidence-backed benefits. Moreover, the WHO advises against drinking alcohol, as there is no safe limit for it. Despite this, there's a widespread notion that alcohol has some health benefits. But, alcohol can cause brain damage in heavy drinkers.

Dr Ubaid ur Rahman, General Physician, Holy Mission Clinic, New Delhi, says, "While alcohol vapours may provide temporary relief by numbing the throat and creating a cooling sensation, this effect is short-lived and doesn't tackle the root cause of a cough. In fact, prolonged exposure to alcohol vapours can irritate the airways, leading to further discomfort and potentially worsening the symptoms. It's important to rely on more effective and evidence-based treatments for managing a cough."

Can inhaling alcohol vapours help relieve a cough?

Not really. While alcohol vapours may create a temporary cooling or numbing sensation, this effect is superficial and does not address the underlying cause of coughing. In fact, prolonged or excessive exposure to alcohol vapours can irritate the throat and nasal lining. This is likely to make symptoms worse rather than relieving them.

Research shows alcohol can affect the lungs in different ways. Short-term exposure to small amounts might help clear mucus and relax airways, but long-term or heavy exposure can damage lung function, aggravate asthma, and worsen COPD symptoms. Some people, especially those who metabolise alcohol poorly, may be more sensitive to its effects.

One older study from 1973 found that drinking moderate amounts of ethanol reduced the cough reflex in 9 out of 10 participants. However, the study was small, so the results are not very reliable. It also didn't show if the cough was fully treated and didn't involve using alcohol on the skin, like the claim suggests.

Another 1988 study found that lifetime alcohol consumption can increase the risk of chronic cough and phlegm but doesn't seem to cause wheezing. Heavy drinking was also linked to lower lung function (FEV1), especially in smokers. However, alcohol might have a slight protective effect for heavy smokers. It's worth noting that this is an older study, and since then, we've learned a lot more about alcohol and how it affects our health.

Could this remedy cause harm?

Yes, this method could irritate or damage the skin. Alcohol is a strong astringent and can cause dryness, redness, or even burns on sensitive areas like the neck. Prolonged exposure might exacerbate the discomfort rather than help. Despite this, some people still recommend applying vodka to prevent acne.

If the alcohol is inhaled in large amounts, it could also irritate the respiratory system or cause dizziness. For children, this is even riskier due to their sensitive skin and developing lungs.

What actually helps relieve a cough?

Treatments depend on the cause. For a dry cough, sipping warm fluids or using a spoonful of honey can soothe the throat. For a productive cough, staying hydrated helps loosen mucus. If the cough persists or worsens, seeking medical advice is crucial, as it could be a symptom of underlying conditions like asthma or bronchitis.

Dr Almas Fatma, MBBS, Diploma in Family Medicine, PG in Digital Health, General Physician from Navi Mumbai, states, "When it comes to relieving a cough, I would advise against using alcohol-based remedies. Instead, there are far more reliable treatments, such as honey, steam inhalation, or appropriate over-the-counter medications. Alcohol can actually irritate the respiratory system, dry out the throat, and worsen symptoms over time. It's best to stick to safer, proven options."

THIP Media Take

The claim that alcohol on the neck can cure coughs is false. Wrapping an alcohol-soaked cloth around the neck has no scientific basis to treat a cough. Stick to remedies supported by research and avoid risky, anecdotal methods.

(This story was originally published by The Healthy Indian Project, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective)