'Doesn't Scare Me': Asaduddin Owaisi Says Delhi Home Vandalised With Black Ink

Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi home was attacked twice last year (File)

AIMIM chief and the party's lone Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi claimed his home in Delhi's high-security Ashoka Road area was vandalised with black ink by some unknown miscreants today.

Sharing a video of police officers wiping the ink off the plaque outside his residence, the MP wrote: "Some "unknown miscreants" vandalised my house with black ink today. I have now lost count of the number of times my Delhi residence has been targeted. When I asked the Delhi Police officials how this was happening right under their noses, they expressed helplessness."

Some "unknown miscreants" vandalised my house with black ink today. I have now lost count the number of times my Delhi residence has targeted. When I asked @DelhiPolice officials how this was happening right under their nose, they expressed helplessness. @AmitShah this is… pic.twitter.com/LmOuXu6W63 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 27, 2024

Tagging Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Mr Owaisi said. "Amit Shah, this is happening under your oversight. Om Birla, please tell us if MPs' safety will be guaranteed or not."

The MP, who registered a decisive win from Hyderabad by defeating the BJP's firebrand candidate Kompella Madhavi Latha by over 3.38 lakh votes, also sent out a message for the "two-bit goons who keep targeting my house".

"To the two-bit goons who keep targeting my house: this does not scare me... be men enough to face me. Do not scurry away after throwing some ink or pelting a few stones," he wrote.

Last year, his Delhi home was attacked twice - once in August, when two glass panels on a door were found broken and another in February, when stones were thrown and the nameplate was damaged.

In 2022, his convoy came under fire in Uttar Pradesh while the MP was travelling from Meerut to Delhi. Mr Owaisi, who had a close shave, had said that four shots were fired at his cavalcade. Later two men were arrested in the case.

The five-time Hyderabad MP stirred a huge controversy earlier this week as he expressed solidarity with war-torn Palestine while taking oath as an MP.

The mention triggered massive outrage and strong reactions from members of the treasury benches, prompting the Chair to expunge it.

However, Mr Owaisi defended his Palestine chant and said: "Other members are also saying different things. I said 'Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine'. How is it wrong? Tell me the provision of the Constitution. You should also listen to what others said. I said what I had to. Read what Mahatma Gandhi had said about Palestine."

Asked why he mentioned Palestine, Mr Owaisi clarified, "They are oppressed people".

The Hyderabad MP could be disqualified for "demonstrating adherence to a foreign State, that is Palestine", sources in the BJP said.

Union Minister and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje wrote to the Home Minister's office objecting to the speech and requested the pro tem Speaker to ask Mr Owaisi to take oath once again.