"Does He Think Muslims Know Only Jihad?" Omar Abdullah On Opposition Leader

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has sharply criticised Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma.

Speaking to the media in Jammu on Thursday, Omar Abdullah remarked, "He uses the word 'jihad' in everything. He gets angry when some other member talks about his religion. Is he trying to prove that Muslims don't know anything except 'jihad'? This is wrong."

The Chief Minister's comments came shortly after he addressed the demise of Gurez leader Faqir Mohammad Khan, a former BJP MLA who allegedly took his own life.

Omar Abdullah expressed his condolences, stating, "He broke the cupboard and used the gun of his PSO. I convey my deep condolence to the family members of the deceased."

Earlier on Thursday, LoP Sunil Sharma accused National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah and his party of promoting "two-nation theory" and opposing the right of outsiders to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the issue, Mr Sharma questioned the Opposition from NC and Congress, asserting that land ownership should be equal for all Indians.

"If a Kashmiri can buy land in Maharashtra, why can't a Maharashtrian buy land in Kashmir? If Kashmiri can buy land in Haryana, why can't the people of Haryana buy land in Jammu and Kashmir? India is unbreakable. It was treated as a state within a state. The National Conference had embraced the idea of the two-nation theory--Jinnah's theory. There is one Constitution, one sign, and one identity, as per the slogan of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. This will not happen," he said.

Targeting the NC, Mr Sharma further stated, "Are you looking for a different status based on your religion over here? Should the entire Constitution of India not be implemented here just because there is a Muslim majority? We will not let this happen."

This development come after Chief Minister claimed land crises in Kashmir citing population concerns.

