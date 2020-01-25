Doctors To Screen Flyers At Amritsar Airport From Monday Amid Coronavirus Scare

Amritsar airport has some connecting flights with stopovers at China and Hong Kong

The Punjab government has asked all district hospitals to put in place necessary arrangements to tackle any emergent situation in view of the outbreak of novel coronavirus (nCoV) in China, and said a team of doctors will be stationed at Amritsar international airport starting Monday for screening passengers flying in.

"A panel of doctors will be stationed at the Amritsar international airport from Monday onward (for screening of passengers). If any passenger shows symptoms, they will be screened and if required, steps will be taken," said Dr Gagandeep Singh, State Programme Officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (Punjab).

"We have two international airports -- Amritsar and Mohali. There are no flights (from China) to Mohali but Amritsar airport has some connecting flights with stopovers at China and Hong Kong.

"Our civil surgeons have met with the officials concerned at both airports and they have been alerted," said Dr Gagandeep Singh.

Amritsar is among the 12 designated airports in the country where the Centre had issued advisory for Coronavirus.

He said an advisory will be displayed at the airports for passengers to self-report their illness. "If symptoms are there, then passenger will be examined," he further said.

Dr Gagandeep Singh said all the district hospitals and medical colleges have been alerted for putting in place the necessary arrangements. They have been asked to have separate isolation wards and ventilator support.