Doctors' Strike Conspiracy Of The Left, BJP, Says Mamata Banerjee

Doctors defied Mamata Banerjee's 2 pm deadline to get back to work.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah of encouraging his party workers to create communal tension in the state.

She also alleged that the BJP and the CPI(M) were currently engaged in a "love affair" in West Bengal and were behind the ongoing junior doctors' protest in the state, stalling the regular medical services in hospitals.

"I condemn the agitation. The junior doctors' strike is a conspiracy by the CPI(M) and the BJP," Ms Banerjee, who also holds the health and family welfare portfolio in West Bengal, said.

Ms Banerjee visited a state-run hospital today afternoon after medical services in several parts of the state were disrupted over past three days.

"The BJP, with help from the CPI(M), is indulging in Hindu-Muslim politics. I am shocked to see their love affair," she said.

Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy had alleged that the attack on doctors was done by Trinamool Congress workers.

After a fiercely fought Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress and the BJP have been engaged in regular clashes in West Bengal. Several people died and others were injured in these clashes.

The acrimony among the two parties intensified after the BJP won 18 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal, only four less than the Trinamool.

The BJP has claimed that it would end Trinamool's rule in West Bengal in the the next assembly election.